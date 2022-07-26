No Rift Between FG, Ogun over Abeokuta-Sango Road, Says SSG – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta-

The Ogun State Government Tuesday, said there was no dispute between it and the Federal Government on the state of the Abeokuta-Sango Ota Road, saying the state was only concern on how to make the road motorable for commuters.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, made the clarification against comments by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on the neglect of the road 15 years after award of contract for its reconstruction.

According to Talabi, there was cordial relationship between the state and the Federal Government on finding a lasting solution to the deplorable condition of sections of the road.

He added that both governments in the past, had looked at some issues together and taken turns to find solutions.

“What is happening is that the road is already contracted out and so it makes it difficult to go into a contracted road. On the source of funding, in recent times, the…