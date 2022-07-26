Renewing Nigerians’ Hope in New NNPC – THISDAYLIVE

On Tuesday last week, Nigeria’s national oil firm transitioned from a corporation to a limited liability company, marking a milestone after over 44 years of its establishment. In this report, Emmanuel Addeh examines what this change means for the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and aggregates stakeholders’ perspectives on the future of the organisation.

The commercialisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had been the subject of discussions for decades, although there was hardly any framework for its implementation.

But with last week’s unveiling of the entity as a Corporate and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) firm, as enunciated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the ground may have now been set for a reformed national oil firm, perhaps ready to compete with its peers globally.

BREAKING FROM THE PAST

The old NNPC, even its operators will admit, had a not so enviable past. Not a few Nigerians will believe…