Rivers People will Determine Next Governor, Not Wike – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge

A former senator for Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, has said only the people of Rivers State would determine who becomes the next governor of the state and not the incumbent, Governor Nyesom Wike.

Abe, who made the assertion at the weekend, insisted that the future of Rivers State was more important to the people of the state than the pleasure of any individual.

He pointed out that the governor had on several occasions said the people of the state would decide his successor, therefore, he should not change his position by imposing a governor to the people in 2023.

“If the President of Nigeria, who is more powerful than the governor cannot decide who will be the next president to succeed him, then the governor of Rivers State will not decide who will succeed him.

“That issue will be decided by the people of Rivers State. And let me also quote the governor himself; he has said on different occasions that he will allow the people of…