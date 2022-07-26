Senate Passes Bill to Establish Commission against Arms Proliferation  – THISDAYLIVE

* Proposes law to strengthen secondary education

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate has passed a bill to establish the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The passage of the National Commission Against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2022 followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The bill is a consolidation of three bills – two private-member bills and one from the Executive arm of government against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

They are: The Nigerian National Commission against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2020 (SB. 283); the Nigerian National Commission against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2020 (SB. 513); and the National Centre for the Coordination and Control of the…