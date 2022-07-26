Setting Agenda for Next President – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James writes on expectations of Nigerians from whoever emerges nation’s President in 2023

On May 29, 2023, when the newly inaugurated President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria settles down behind the presidential desk at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, he will be confronted with a daunting basket of problems that will be of no envy to anyone.

On top of the list, is trying to unify a country now polarized along ethnic and religious lines, and an economy that has gone into recession three times in the last seven years. It would be a formidable task for one man to undertake.

Whosoever that man will be, he would try to defuse the explosive political environment that has created unprecedented levels of animosity among the various ethnic nationalities and religious groupings.

Politics in Nigeria is undergoing one of the most disruptive transformations in the last two decades: technology is transforming the…