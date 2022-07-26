Town Planning Community Lauds Olaseni for Pursuing Innovative Practices – THISDAYLIVE

A Chief Lecturer at the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Dr. Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni, has been commended for his laudable role in the development of the Town Planning profession and doggedness in pursuing innovative practices that have challenged the perilous cycle of ineffective planning and lopsided implementation in Nigeria.

Sszpeaking at the annual maiden lecture titled: ‘Improving professional planning practice through effective planning of education in Nigeria’ to commemorate Oseni’s birthday, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Prof. Julius Olujimi,

explained the role and importance of effective education in developing the professional planning practice and the ripple effect it has on society.

Olujimi also commended Olaseni for his resilience and invaluable contribution to the Town Planning profession.

He said: “The purpose of the lecture is to celebrate a colleague, Dr. Mobolaji…