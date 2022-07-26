Verve Partners LASRRA to Create Smart LAG ID – THISDAYLIVE

Uzoma Mba

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has announced its partnership with the Lagos State government on the relaunch of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) identity card as a smart multi-purpose card that combines biometric identification with cutting edge technology.

The relaunch event was held on July 20, 2022, at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos with relevant stakeholders from government agencies and private sector players present to discuss the significance of the card’s evolution and its possibilities for residents of Lagos State.

This laudable initiative serves to transform the lives of Lagos residents by aligning with global best practices to upgrade the LASRRA card from an ordinary plastic card meant for only identification purposes to a smart card which avails residents with the dual functions of an identity card and a payment card, leveraging the robust infrastructure of Africa’s…