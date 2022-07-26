You’ve Left Us with Unforgettable Memories, Tears of Joy – THISDAYLIVE

•Hail Brume, Team Nigeria for making nation proud

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said Oluwatobiloba Amusan, who won the women’s 100m hurdles gold at the World Athletics Championship 2022, set a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event, and became the first Nigerian to win a World Championship, left the nation with unforgettable memories, tears of joy and triumph.

The president, who also commended another Nigerian, Ese Brume, for representing the country with honour and pride, after winning silver medal in the Women’s long jump event, further thanked Amusan “for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and…