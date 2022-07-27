1.74m Children in North-east at Risk of Malnutrition – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

United Nations has decried that worsening food insecurity may push 1.74 million children under the age of five in the North-eastern Nigeria into malnutrition.

A statement issued yesterday by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale, titled: ‘Surviving the Food Crisis in North-east Nigeria’, said today in North-east Nigeria, millions of people are facing the painful consequences of a deteriorating food security and nutrition crisis.

Schmale explained that: “Food insecurity means not knowing when or where your next meal will come from. It means, in essence, not being able to meet the basic needs for yourself or your family. As a result, countless families are forced to make alarming sacrifices to survive. Many, particularly children, are at risk of not making it through the lean season.”

He noted that according to the latest food security assessments, 4.1 million people…