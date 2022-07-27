81 Division Troops, Customs Intercept Smuggled Petroleum Products  – THISDAYLIVE

Precious Ugwuzor

Troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in a joint operation conducted by Operation SWIFT RESPONSE in charge of Joint Border Drill Patrol have intercepted two filling stations involved in smuggling petroleum products around the border town at Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

One of the filling stations with smuggled products

It would be recalled that following the escalation of activities of smugglers around the border communities across the country, the federal government inaugurated the Anti-smuggling Outfit Tagged Operation SWIFT RESPONSE.

According to acting Deputy Director 81 Division Army Public Relations, Major Olaniyi Osoba, the joint taskforce comprises the personnel of Army, Customs, Police, and other security agencies to checkmate activities of the smugglers which have a detrimental effect on the economy.

He said: “The troops deployed for anti-smuggling operations on patrol with the customs…