Across Nigeria, NLC Protests ASUU’s Continued Strike Action – THISDAYLIVE

•Gives govt ultimatum as Falana leads demonstration, governors identify with labour

Our Correspondents

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, led a nationwide protest against the continued closure of public institutions in the nation, following strike action by the Association of Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

However, while labour gave the federal government a two-week ultimatum to resolve the crisis, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, joined the demonstration in Lagos, while some governors in their respective states, identified with labour with a view to ending the prolonged ASUU strike.

The labour union, which had earlier threatened to embark on a two-day nationwide strike in solidarity with ASUU, ignored the plea by the federal government over the weekend.

Leaders of different unions, including the NLC, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Non-Academic Staff Union, Nigerian…