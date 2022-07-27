APC Appoints Gobir as New Senate Leader – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday named Senator Abdullahi Gobir (Sokoto East) as the new Senate Leader.

This is contained in a letter by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Gobir replaced Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) following his resignation as Senate Leader because he defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

