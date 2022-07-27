APC Group Kicks against Goshwe as Plateau Guber Candidate  – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A group, the Progressives Foundation Movement (PFM) has warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may not have a valid governorship candidate in the ballot in Plateau State in the 2023 elections.

The group in a statement issued yesterday, which was jointly signed by Mr. Jacob Gyang, Victor Useni and Musa Ardo, gave the warning following the publication of Dr. Nentawe Goshwe as the governorship candidate in the state.

The group reminded the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of an earlier petition addressed to him indicating that all other aspirants refused to participate in the purported primary that produced Goshwe as the governorship candidate following alleged irregularities and vowed to seek justice if the party fails to use the window period for substitution of candidates to right the wrongs.

It was against this background that the group said they cannot guarantee supporting the party…