FEC Observes a Minute Silence in Honour of Ex-minister – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its weekly meeting on Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari observed a minute silence in honour of ex-Minister of State for Power and Steel, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi, who died recently aged 85.

Oluwasanmi was one time Area Administrator with the Nigerian Customs Service, member, the Committee for States and Local Governments creation that birthed the six states in 1996, and also Chairman of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The virtual FEC meeting holding at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja, is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs)Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal…