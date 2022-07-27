Group Reiterates Support for Ugwuanyi – THISDAYLIVE

Members of Governor Ugwuanyi Progressive Move-ment (GUPM), a support group of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, have reiterated their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor as their leader and role model.

Members of GUPM also reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi of their solidarity and firm support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stressing that they will continue to follow the governor as the leader of the PDP and work assiduously towards the party’s electoral victory in 2023.

Speaking when the Ward, Local Government, Zonal and State Coordinators of GUPM paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the State Coordinator, Chris Ugwu maintained that their loyalty to the governor, since 2016 the group was inaugurated, is unshakable.

Ugwu told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they are impressed with his uncommon leadership style in Enugu State anchored on peace and good governance, stressing that the…