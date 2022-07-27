How Akande’s Book Put the Lie to Tinubu’s Denial – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh

In spite of recent efforts by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu, to push back on his belief in a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, a book recently launched by his political ally, Chief Bisi Akande, may have put the lie to the former Lagos state governor’s denial.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, while speaking on Arise Television last week, had disclosed that his point of disagreement with Tinubu had always been his insistence on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Together with Asiwaju, we formed Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and I was given a ticket in Lagos and he insisted to be my running mate and I said no, I am not going to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket and because of that he switched his support to the late Umaru Yar’Adua and that was the departing point,” Atiku had said.

But Tinubu had responded to the former vice president,…