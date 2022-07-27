I will Not Be Part of Kwara Governor’s Re-election Bid – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The dust over the conduct of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara State is yet to settle as the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe has said he would not be part of the re-election bid of the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the 2023.

He said this in a leaked audio recording from a recent political meeting with his political associates held at Ilorin which was obtained by THISDAY yesterday.

Oloriegbe who is also Chairman Senate Committee on Health said, “I will be only part of the national campaigns of the party during the period.”

Oloriegbe lost his return bid to the senate during the recently held APC primaries in the state.

The former National Chairman of the party, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, had emerged as the Kwara Central Senatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 election.

Since then, tongues have continued to…