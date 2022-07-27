Lawmakers Proceed on 2-Month Vacation, to Resume Plenary September 20 – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday adjourned plenary and proceeded on a two- month annual vacation.

The adjournment was sequel to a motion for the lawmakers to proceed on the vacation till September 20th, moved by the House Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, and seconded by Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Seconding the adjournment, Elumelu advised his colleagues to go back to their constituency if possible, as Abuja is longer safe.

He said, “I want to beg members, Abuja is no longer safe, please, if possible, go back to your constituency. The place is so insecure…”

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase who presided over the plenary session chided the minority leader for his statement, saying that no one should play politics with security, as it is everybody’s business.

He expressed optimism that Abuja and every part of the nation will be secure soon.

Wase said, “colleagues, I want to beg…