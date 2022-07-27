Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account Shrinks from $35.37m to $376,655 – THISDAYLIVE

•June allocation rises by N121.6bn as FAAC shares N802.407bn

•Restructure your debts urgently, IMF tells Nigeria, others

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The balance in Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account (ECA) has reduced significantly from the $35.7 million it was as of June 2022 to $376,655.09 as at July 25, 2022.

A communiqué issued at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for July 2022, held in Abuja yesterday disclosed this.

Also, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised Nigeria and other African countries currently experiencing high debt levels to as a matter of urgency take proactive measures to restructure them in order to avoid debt crises.

But no explanation was given for the huge drop in the ECA. The slump in the ECA came as allocation to the federal, state and local governments increased by N121.624 billion as FAAC shared a total sum of N802.407 billion for June.

