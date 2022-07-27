Nobody is Safe in Katsina, Say CSOs – THISDAYLIVE

*Call for prayers

By Francis Sardauna

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Katsina State, on Tuesday evening, expressed concerns over the increasing spate of terrorists’ attacks on communities across the state, saying nobody is safe.

The coalition, in a statement by its Chairman AbdulRahman Abdullahi titled: “Worsening Security Situation in Katsina State: A Call for Prayers and Sober Reflection”, accused the state government of failing to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

The statement read: “Most disheartening is the government’s inability to take decisive actions and bring these incessant senseless killings of innocent and law abiding citizens to an end.

“Banditry activities are in the rise everyday and the bandits are becoming bolder and more dangerous with every attack they carry out.

“This is because they are becoming more equipped with deadly weaponry with the ransoms paid to them, making them…