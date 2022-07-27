NSE Confers Fellowship on 58 Engineers, Tasks Honourees on Professionalism – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred 58 practicing engineers working across various sectors in Nigeria with the fellowship of the society in Abuja.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the conferment, the President of the NSE, Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, noted that the beneficiaries had displayed distinction in the discharge of their duties and were therefore deserving of the honour.

He stressed that the beneficiaries of the awards had been considered worthy of the elevation having successfully gone through a thorough process of scrutiny conducted by the “eminent men and women” that make up the board of fellows of the society.

Describing the process as, “truly thorough and painstaking,” he explained that the board had been beaming its searchlight on their professional development, through learning, practice and character.

“Upon your conferment as fellows, you will become members of the NSE College of Fellows, a…