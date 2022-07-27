The Church, Women and Political Participation in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

With insecurity still rife, unemployment at its peak, economic downturn and a continues devaluation of the Nigerian currency, the need to get leadership right has become a subject of discussion. This and many more formed the crux of the discussion during a four-day national leadership training conference for Christian Women Fellowship of the United Church of Christ, Fountain of Peace. Gideon Arinze writes

The conference, which started on Thursday, July 21, had “Make a full proof of your ministry” as its theme. It featured leadership trainings for the women, free medical outreach, launch of a book ‘the king’s business and your vision’ written by the National President of the CWF of the UCC and wife of the general overseer of the church, Christy Egbo and prayer sessions.

Goal to Train Women…