Two Captains, One Soldier in Heroic Deaths as Guards Brigade on Routine Patrol is Ambushed in Bwari – THISDAYLIVE

•Terrorists kill three, abduct school principal, six others in Katsina

•Law school moves call to bar to Jabi

•Anonymous fresh terror alert in FCT, Lagos, four other states

•Wase: DSS issued 44 security reports before Kuje’s attack

•Senate passes bill for commission against arms proliferation

•Ex-MNJTF commander urges FG to name terrorism sponsors

•Kogi denies explosion in govt house

Kingsley Nwezeh, Emmanuel Addeh, Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Two army captains and one soldier, Sunday night, died as heroes battling insurgents around the Kubwa-Bwari Road, near Abuja, while on routine patrol.

Although a statement on Monday by the Presidential Guards of Brigade, had claimed three soldiers were injured during a clash with terrorists that Sunday night, THISDAY can, however, confirm that two officers and a soldier, paid the supreme price during active…