African Union Forum Honours ImpactHER With Best Women SME Support Organisation Award – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An impact-driven non-governmental organization which has impacted over 45,000 female SMEs across 53 countries in the African continent, ImpactHER, has been honoured as the “Best Women SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) Support Organization in Africa”.

The organisation was honoured at the African Union Forum, with the theme, “Economic Empowerment of SMEs, Women and Youth Entrepreneurs to Realize Africa’s Industrialization in the Context of the Integrated Market”, held at the Grand Nile Hotel, Cairo.

The Forum was organized with the objective of promoting, up-skilling and strategizing for a better, more inclusive African SME sector to realize Africa’s Industrialization in the context of the integrated market.

Dignitaries present at the event include African Union Commissioner, Ambassador Albert Muchanga; President, Afreximbank, Dr. Benedict Oramah; President, All Africa Associations for SMEs, Prof. Chandan Kheswar…