APC Decries Alarming Rate of Insecurity, Urges Security Agencies to be Proactive – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the alarming rate of insecurity in the country.

The lamentation of the members of the ruling party may not be unconnected with the increasing daring attacks by terrorists on security agents and defenceless Nigerians.

On Wednesday, senators across political parties and a seve4aln of House of Representatives members agreed to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, if the growing insecurity across the nation persisted beyond six weeks, being the ultimatum handed the government before the legislature shut down till September 20.

But a statement issued Thursday by APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, Malam Musa Mada, noted that party leaders from the zone under the leadership of APC National Vice Chairman, Malam Salihu Lukman made their opinion known after the fact finding tour of the zone ends in katsina state with security issues in focus.

It said: “The North West…