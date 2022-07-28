Bandits Abduct 12 Villagers in Niger Community – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The spate of bandits’ attacks has continued unabated in some communities in Niger State, as no fewer than 12 villagers have been abducted by suspected gunmen in Shaddadi village in the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The latest raid took place between Monday night and the early morning of last Tuesday.

THISDAY was informed by a very credible source in the local government area that the gunmen moved from house to house abducting their victims before taking them to an unknown destination.

According to the source, the bandits rode on about 50 motorcycles with two on each motorcycle, pointing out that all of them were armed with AK-47 rifle.

It was, however, gathered that no one was killed during the operation by the bandits even as they are yet to get across to the relations of the victims to make any demand for ransom.

The source also told THISDAY that some of the bandits were sighted yesterday morning going…