Buhari Rejoices With Asagba of Asaba At 98 – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the indigenes of Asaba, the government and people of Delta State on the occasion of the 98th birthday of His Royal Highness, Obi Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.

President Buhari, in a release issued Thursday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the 31-year period of the revered monarch on the throne had translated into development, peace and overall cohesiveness among people of the state and entire country.

According to the President, “I rejoice with the people of Asaba and indeed Delta State, who must be very proud to have one of the most respected traditional rulers in the country. Your passion for the well-being of your subjects, the State and the Nation at large is legendary. Your devotion to development and peace in all facets is quite commendable and worthy of emulation.”

