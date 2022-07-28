FG Reiterates Commitment to Reforming Justice System, Rule of Law Promotion – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government has again reiterated its commitment to reforming the nation’s justice system and promote the rule of law in line with the National Policy on Justice.

The Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, gave the assurance at a two-day National Workshop on the Implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 for North-central zone in Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Modupe Ogundoro, the Solicitor General, in a welcome, harped on the need for collaboration of stakeholders in the promotion of the rule of law in all states of the federation.

“In a federation and constitutional democracy such as ours, the need for the federal, states and other stakeholders in the justice sector to collaborate to drive the reform of the justice system for…