FG Responds to THISDAY’s Report, Explains ECA Depletion – THISDAYLIVE

Ndubuisi Francis

The federal government yesterday responded to yesterday’s report by THISDAY on the depletion of the Excess Crude Account (ECA).

The THISDAY report titled, “Nigeria’s Excess Crude Account Shrinks from $35.37m to $376,655,” revealed that the balance in Nigeria’s ECA had depleted significantly.

A communiqué issued at the end of the Tuesday meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for July 2022, indicated that there was a balance of $376,655.09 in the ECA, but did not explain why it was drawn down from the previous balance of $35.7 million.

However, responding to the THISDAY report, the federal government said the funds were used as advance payment for the purchase of patrol vehicles for the Nigerian Navy.

In its Twitter handle, @NigeriaGov, the federal government stated: “The $35 million disbursement from the Excess Crude Account is from June 2022 and is an advance payment for the purchase of brand…