FG, W’Bank to Build Watersheds in 2,800 Communities in North, FCT – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode

The federal government has assured of its willingness to partner the World Bank on projects to build watersheds in 2,800 communities of the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu gave the promise during a high-level discussion with the World Bank and the AGRO-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Federal Project Management Team in his office in Abuja.

The team were in the office of the Minister on Tuesday to brief him on the ACReSAL Project implementation status.

ACReSAL is a 6-year World Bank Assisted Project in 19 northern states and the FCT. The project would partner with approximately 2,800 communities in the targeted watersheds.

The project was approved by the World Bank Board of Directors in December 2021 and became effective on June 9, 2022, with its Project Development Objective (PDO) to increase the adoption of sustainable landscapes…