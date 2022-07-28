Hiccups in Achieving Food Security – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo examines the challenges in attaining self-sufficiency in food production and the need for government to embrace backward integration

Nigeria has the most significant arable land in Africa, yet there is huge dependence on imported food overseas. The country is still far from achieving food security in major parts of the country, especially regions rampant with insecurity and conflicts. As a result, many farmers have fled their homes and farming communities to urban areas in order to avoid being killed, therefore hindering agricultural activities.

Data from Statista shows that between 2014 and 2016, the rate of food insecurity rose by 6.6 per cent. This increased to 9.3 per cent between 2015 and 2017; 12.1 per cent between 2016 and 2018; 14.8 per cent between 2017 and 2019 and 21.4 per cent between 2018 and 2020. This confirms the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI), which ranks Nigeria as the 103rd out of 135 countries with an index of 28.3 in the same league…