House PDP Caucus Backs Senate’s Threat to Impeach Buhari, to Start Signature Collection Sept. 20  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Caucus in the National Assembly met behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss the impeachment threat issued to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Senate at plenary on Wednesday.

The PDP Caucus in the red chamber had before the Senate adjourned plenary to September 20, asked Buhari to end insecurity in Nigeria within six weeks or risk impeachment.

The House of Representatives PDP Caucus joined their colleagues in the Senate on Thursday and expressed their support for the impeachment move.

The Senate Minority Leader, Phillip Aduda, and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, briefed journalists after the joint closed door meeting.

They said the collection of signatures across party lines would be taken at the two chambers in September, if Buhari failed to tackle insecurity before the expiration of their ultimatum.

Aduda explained that the plan to sack…