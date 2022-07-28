House Probes INEC’s Credibility, Alleged Constraints to Produce Voter Cards – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives, has mandated its Committee on Electoral Matters to investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s credibility on electoral processes, including its interpretation and implementation of the Electoral Act, 2022, and as well, process of voter’s registration, including alleged constraints on timely procurement/production of voter’s cards.

The committee is also to ascertain, the electoral body’s voting process from accreditation to transmission of results including a practical demonstration to the Nigerian public, existence of a central INEC server, the existence of e-collation officers and the ability to manipulate voting results at that level, ability or not to manipulate the BVAS machine.

The resolutions of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Mark Gbillah.

Moving the motion, Gbillah said the House was aware of the…