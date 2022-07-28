Labour Protest Grounds Activities in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

• FG, varsity workers must resolve issues without delay, say NLC, TUC

•Labour takes protests to N’Assembly, declares no going back on planned strike

•Lawmakers promise to resolve issue soon, to meet with relevant ministers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Udora Orizu in Abuja

Normal activities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were yesterday disrupted as workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates thronged the Unity Fountain early in morning to kick off their protest meant to compel the federal government to speedily resolve its industrial dispute with university workers and reopen the tertiary institutions.

Both leadership of the NLC and TUC in their statements condemned the continuous disruption of academic calendar in public tertiary institutions and the condescending attitude of political office holders towards government owned educational…