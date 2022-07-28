Linus Idahosa, US Partners Meet with Saudi Senior Govt Officials, Investors – THISDAYLIVE

The CEO of Del York International, in conjunction with her US partners, Messrs. Huffine Global, paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet with key government officials, investment fund managers and strategic investors interested in taking advantage of potential strategic partnership opportunities between the Kingdom, the US and Africa.

Hot on the heels of the recent visit of US President, Joe Biden, to the Kingdom, the Del York’s CEO was part of a Select team of business interest follow-up mission to the Kingdom to expand on established protocols and opportunities between the two countries initiated during the previous week of the Presidential visit.

Del York’s President and CEO, Mr Linus Idahosa, whilst on the visit, met with several key stakeholders and investor groups who indicated a very keen interest in exploring partnerships in the US and Africa in key areas such as Agriculture, Energy (Gas & Power), Defence, Transportation,…