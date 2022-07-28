Nigerians Tired of Security Threats, Gravitating Towards Self Help  – THISDAYLIVE

*Says govt developing new strategies to curtail terrorism

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has admitted that Nigerians are tired of the current security challenges facing the nation.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who stated this while speaking with newsmen after the meeting of the National Security Council at the State House, Abuja, stressed that this development may result in the citizenry gravitating towards self help.

He, however, revealed that government was currently working on new strategies to curtail the worsening insecurity in the country.

According to him, the Security Council has agreed on new strategies to curtail the menace, assuring that there will be a renewed momentum against terrorism.

The NSA noted that Nigeria was in a difficult situation, saying the President is aware of the people’s concerns about the growing insecurity.

Details…