Oil Theft, Petrol Subsidy, Push Nigeria’s Currency to N700/$1 in Parallel Market – THISDAYLIVE

•FG at wits end as borrowing grows, Eurobond approaches junk status

•Navy unwilling to halt oil theft menace as attacks reduce in gulf

•Nigeria’s economy to shrink further as petrol subsidy exceeds revenues from oil sales

•TNP, Nigeria’s 180,000 bpd pipeline dries up, worsens oil production woes

Emmanuel Addeh, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The inability of Nigeria to take advantage of rising international oil prices due to massive oil theft, skyrocketing petrol subsidy which remains a drain on the economy as well foreign exchange (FX) speculation by currency traders, among others have combined to push the naira to a record low of N710/$1 on the parallel market.

The development comes against the backdrop of seemingly unbridled borrowing and rising debt service cost which exceeded the country’s revenues by as much as N310 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 and still continues to…