Oriental Energy Pledges to Contribute to United Nation’s SDGs – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey

The management of one of the leading indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria, Oriental Energy Resources, has expressed commitment to contribute its quota towards United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

The managing director of the oil firm, Mustafa Indimi said the core focus of the company’s investment in social interventions includes developments in community health, education, capacity building, human capital and sustainable community development.

He spoke at a capacity building programme on sustainable community development planning and management organized by oil and gas firm in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.