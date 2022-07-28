Over 80 Senators, Majority House Members Move to Impeach Buhari over Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

•Using opposition lawmakers to speak, legislators threaten to impeach Lawan if he fails to cooperate

•Senate President: Security agencies must do more to stop terrorists •Presidency: Your action is babyish as FG promises to bring situation under control

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Rising above partisan politics or personal relationships, over 80 senators across political parties and a majority of House of Representatives members, yesterday, agreed to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, if the growing insecurity across the nation persisted beyond six weeks, being the ultimatum handed the government before the legislature shut down till September 20.

The decision was taken after their respective closed-sessions before the commencement of plenary, presided over by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who also charged the security agencies to do more in order to stop the terrorists and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase

But the…