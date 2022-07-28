Police Nab Man for Raping, Impregnating 15-year-old Step-daughter in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A Suspected Pedophile, Mr. Ojo Babatunde, has been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command, for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old step-daughter.

A statement that was made yesterday in Ado-Ekiti by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said that Babatunde was arrested by the Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Abutu said that the culprit allegedly had carnal knowledge of the victim, which led to a four-month pregnancy. The police spokesperson noted that the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.

He also revealed that the culprit had allegedly confessed to have committed the crime, claiming that it was the handiwork of the devil.

The statement reads: “The victim, who is already four months pregnant, claimed that the suspect, Ojo Babatunde, who is also her step father, had unlawful carnal knowledge of…