Sylva, Kyari, Komolafe, Others to Brainstorm on Future of Africa’s Oil Industry amid Energy Transition – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari would next Monday in Lagos lead brainstorming sessions on the future of Africa’s hydrocarbon sector amid the ongoing energy transition challenge.

The Chief Executive Officer of the

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe would also be joining Sylva and Kyari at the industry discussion taking place at the upcoming Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) 2022.

Organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, this year’s edition of the conference centres on the theme: “Global Transition to Renewable and Sustainable Energy and the Future of Oil and Gas in Africa.”

Nigeria and Africa are currently faced with the challenge posed by two major transitions going on in the oil…