Ugwuanyi Lauds Contributions of Diaspora Nigerians to National Devt  – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the 17 million Nigerians in the Diaspora for their exceptional contributions towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event to mark this year’s Diaspora Day celebration in Abuja, with the theme, “Diaspora Engagement in Global challenging Times for National Development,” Ugwuanyi pointed out that the topic was aptly chosen in view of contemporary economic and social challenges facing many countries in the world including Nigeria.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Diaspora, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, Ugwuanyi expressed delight that the event was designed to facilitate engagements among Diasporans with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of governments, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all-important stakeholders in the implementation of the national framework for the effective engagement of Diasporans for national development.

The governor disclosed that…