2023 Elections Will Be Fair, Credible, Acceptable – THISDAYLIVE

*Says INEC has no candidate in next year’s polls

*Hints commission working with agencies on security

Alex Enumah, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Action Alliance (AA) party, has again dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim, to court over alleged double nomination, as the court to stop INEC from listing them for next year’s election.

This is as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase, has assured Tinubu and Shettima, of his total support in the build-up to the 2023 general election and beyond, because no other candidate is better qualified to lead the country.

At the same time, a chieftain of the ruling party, Chief Ayiri Emami, has said the APC would win the presidency for Tinubu and the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie…