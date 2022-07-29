23 States, FCT Received N24.45bn from Conditional Grant Schemes in Seven Years – THISDAYLIVE

* Says nation’s access to basic water now 64%

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 23 states in the country have received N24,450,000,000 from the Conditional Grant Schemes as incentives to invest more of their resources into areas of national development priorities and the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs)/Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This was disclosed yesterday at the State House, Abuja, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, at a news briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

She stated that the fund disbursed since 2015 till date, was introduced in 2007 with a 50 percent marching grant from the federal government and 50 percent from the participating states.

According to her, the grants were targeted at education, health, water and sanitation projects “and aimed at executing pro-poor projects in a consultative manner with the…