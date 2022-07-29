AIG Warns against Another EndSARS Protest – THISDAYLIVE

The policemen in Lagos and Ogun States have been urged to be more civil and professional while dealing with members of the public to avoid a repeat of EndSARS protest that the rocked the nation last year.

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adeleke Adeyinka gave the warning while addressing men of the Ogun State Police command during his visit to the state capital.

The nationwide #EndSARS protest was responsible for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police, over its record of abuse of Nigerians.

According to Adeyinka, another EndSARS may lead to the end of the police. He said: “The criminals that perpetrated that act that time are going to come out more experienced. The mistakes they made then, they are not going to make them now and that is why your conduct towards the members of the public must be effective.”

The AIG also charged the state Commissioner of…