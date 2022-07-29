Amusan, Brume Land in Birmingham as Games Kick off with Colourful Ceremony – THISDAYLIVE

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Team Nigeria’s 94 athletes were part of the 6,500 athletes from 54 countries and territories that streamed into Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for the colourful opening ceremony last night.

National Javelin record holder, Nnamdi Chinecherem Prosper and veteran powerlifter, Oluwafemiayo Folashade were Team Nigeria’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony. While Prosper will be hoping to get to the podium, Folashade will also be gunning for another golden outing for Nigeria. 280 medals are at stake with para-sports fully integrated.

Hosts England were the last to storm the main-bowl of the stadium where a giant animatronic bull was at the centre stage with 2,000 performers tracing the story of Birmingham past and present.

Fresh from setting a world record in women’s 100m hurdles as well as winning the country’s first World Championships gold medal, Tobi Amusan and silver medal winning Ese Brume…