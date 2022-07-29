‘Customs Service Bill Conflicts With Other Legislation in Import, Export Process’ – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekwugbe

Customs agents in the country have stated that the report from the Senate on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) bill 2022, do not reflect the objective of trade facilitation process, which is predicated on Trade Facilitation Agreement (FTA). The report, they added, contradicts the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kyoto convention, harmonization and simplification of customs procedures.

National President, National Association of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, the umbrella body of customs agents in the country, Lucky Amiwero stated this in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The agents in the petition called for the withdrawal of the bill and redrafted to address the shortfalls of the international conventions and treaties.

They said, “Due to the importance of the Customs and Excise Management Act to the economy as an instrument that assists the federal government to formulate proper Trade and fiscal policy…