Five States Still Owing N2bn NECO Registration Fees Since 2012, Says Registrar – THISDAYLIVE

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has appealed to the states that are still owing the council for the registration fee of their students to remit their money to keep the examination body afloat.

The NECO boss said this while briefing journalists in Lagos after monitoring the conduct of the ongoing NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in some schools, as part of his nationwide monitoring exercise.

A total of 1,209,000 candidates are currently sitting for the examination.

He said following the council’s renewed relationship with the defaulting states, some are responding considerably, but five states are still owing the council to the tune of about N2 billion since 2012.

He stated that the council executes its capital projects and overhead from such money because the federal government does not provide capital expenditure and overhead, but only pays staff salaries.

“We have…