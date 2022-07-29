Geregu Power Announces Successful Issuance of N40.1bn Bond – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Geregu Power Plc, a power company primarily engaged in the generation and sale of electric power in Nigeria, has announced its successful issuance of a N40.085 billion Senior Unsecured Bonds under its N100 billion multi-instrument issuance programme.

The transaction, which represents Geregu’s debut bond issuance in the debt market was over-subscribed.

The issuance which commenced on July 1, 2022, following relevant approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) closed on July 14, 2022, with a bond yield of 14.50 per cent.

Worthy of note was the huge appetite demonstrated by high-quality investors including pension fund administrators, commercial banks, asset managers, insurance companies and other corporates in spite of the rising interest rate environment due to increased borrowing activities and persistent inflationary pressures.

This was the largest corporate bond issuance by a power generation company in Nigeria’s…