Incest and the Society 





Despite the law against incest, the highly destructive social menace is becoming rampant in our country

An Inspector of Police in Nasarawa State has allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old niece. In Ekiti State, another 15-year- old girl was raped and impregnated by her stepfather in what is fast becoming an epidemic of incest in our country. These bizarre stories pour in daily, inundating law enforcement personnel who are not equipped to prosecute or who themselves are now complicit. Most of these cases, even when reported, are settled out of court, which may account for the paucity of data on the social problem that is damaging our society.

Incest is human sexual activity between family members or blood relatives; it is a crime of having sexual intercourse with a parent, child, sibling, or grandchild. Reports from the media indicate that incest is becoming an uncontrollable rash, occurring between father and daughter, mother and son, brother and sister,…





